PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 1,640 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,790. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.