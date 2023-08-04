PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597,530 shares during the quarter. TransAlta makes up about 1.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of TransAlta worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in TransAlta by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 111,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in TransAlta by 1,037.3% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,750,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 2,508,615 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in TransAlta by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after buying an additional 460,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,990,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 405,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,801. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $805.39 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

