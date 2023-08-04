PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 1.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 174,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 12,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 25,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,010. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

