PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.01. 1,032,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,245. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.89. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.