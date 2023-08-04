PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Decreases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Five Below by 122.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Five Below by 73.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.59.

Five Below Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.30. 67,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,079. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.55 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.51. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

