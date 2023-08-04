PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,440 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for about 1.8% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.8% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 54.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 126.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,852. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BN

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.