PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 180,600 shares during the period. Enerplus makes up 2.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.18% of Enerplus worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ERF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,481. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.18 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 72.62%. Research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

