PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

PYPL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,929,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,222,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.05. PayPal has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

