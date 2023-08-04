Paylocity’s (PCTY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.19.

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $8.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.00. 166,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,031 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

