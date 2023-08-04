Pax Dollar Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.68 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003409 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $506.13 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000581 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 509,126,615 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

