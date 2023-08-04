Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.47

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 185736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $119,684.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,744.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

