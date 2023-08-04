Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.251 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of PAX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 218,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,720. The company has a market cap of $828.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.47. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

About Patria Investments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 94.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after acquiring an additional 769,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,264,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after acquiring an additional 287,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 135,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.