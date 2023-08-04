Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.251 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Patria Investments Stock Performance
Shares of PAX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 218,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,720. The company has a market cap of $828.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.47. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
