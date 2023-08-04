Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY24 guidance to $21.90-22.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $21.90-$22.90 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $12.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $418.18. 1,563,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,512. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.33 and its 200-day moving average is $346.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $421.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,618,000 after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

