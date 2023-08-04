Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.44

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Paramount Global Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:PARAP opened at $21.69 on Friday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32.
In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
