Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Par Pacific stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 854,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.