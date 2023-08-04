Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,895. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

