Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore Sells 21,900 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. 54,450,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,955,484. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of -143.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,242 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
