Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore Sells 21,900 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. 54,450,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,955,484. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of -143.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,242 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.