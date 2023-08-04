PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 102,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,934. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

