PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 102,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,934. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.
PacWest Bancorp Company Profile
