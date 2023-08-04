Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bcwm LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 63,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 65,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $1,139,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $155.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $158.66.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.84, for a total value of $2,292,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,419.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,516. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

