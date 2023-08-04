Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 7,137,584 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,921,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

PACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $65,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

