PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO Sells $4,824,998.13 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

R Preston Feight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.89 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $90.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

