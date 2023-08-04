Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ (ONT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 529 ($6.79) target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.01) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 421.80 ($5.42).

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

LON ONT opened at GBX 254.60 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,121.67. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 169.60 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 341.50 ($4.38). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.