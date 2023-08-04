Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ (ONT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 529 ($6.79) target price on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.01) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 421.80 ($5.42).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
