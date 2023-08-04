Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ (ONT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2023

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONTFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 529 ($6.79) target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.01) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 421.80 ($5.42).

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

LON ONT opened at GBX 254.60 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,121.67. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 169.60 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 341.50 ($4.38). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 230.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.