Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.0528 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $11,101.01 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,185.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00284159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.76 or 0.00776932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00548371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00061594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00122449 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,143,580 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

