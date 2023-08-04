Oshkosh Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.62.

OSK opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

