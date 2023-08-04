OrthoPediatrics’ (KIDS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 71,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,460. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $60.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.40 million, a P/E ratio of 441.00 and a beta of 0.87.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $190,313.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,595.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,506,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,919,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 507,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 128,239 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,945,000 after purchasing an additional 119,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

