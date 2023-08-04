Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ORA traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,973. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

