Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Ormat Technologies Stock Performance
ORA traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,973. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on ORA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Ormat Technologies
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ormat Technologies
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.