O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $967.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 5,300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.72, for a total transaction of $5,070,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total value of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 5,300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.72, for a total value of $5,070,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $11,022,666. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $930.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $932.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $885.19. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.68 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

