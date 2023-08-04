Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,197,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 439,304 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $11.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORAN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Orange alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ORAN

Orange Price Performance

Orange Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 974.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 278,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Orange by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.