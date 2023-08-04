Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Opthea in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.
Opthea Stock Down 1.6 %
Institutional Trading of Opthea
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Opthea stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Opthea
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
