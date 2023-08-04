Oppenheimer Cuts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $48.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $33.60 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

