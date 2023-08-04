Oppenheimer Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $159.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $158.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.00.

RSG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.53. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Republic Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Republic Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,549,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

