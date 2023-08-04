OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Trading Down 1.2 %
OPGN opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.21. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,187.02% and a negative return on equity of 164.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen
OpGen Company Profile
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
