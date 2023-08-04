OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Down 1.2 %

OPGN opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.21. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,187.02% and a negative return on equity of 164.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

