OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Cut to $32.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered OneWater Marine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONEW

OneWater Marine Price Performance

Shares of ONEW stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.49. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $43.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.95 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at OneWater Marine

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $101,838.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,857.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $39,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,097.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $101,838.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,857.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,997 shares of company stock worth $2,990,769. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.