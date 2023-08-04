ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Wedbush

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Friday.

STKS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. 114,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,792. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $215.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.79 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 3.84%. Research analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $215,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

