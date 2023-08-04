Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,122.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. On average, analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONTX opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

