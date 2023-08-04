OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $28.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $4.03 on Monday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.