ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $125.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities cut ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ON traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.91. 3,285,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,517. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,489. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

