Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.65 million. Omnicell also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.75-$2.00 EPS.

Omnicell stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 454,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.85, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $113.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.44.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 698.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 238,593 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Omnicell by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $496,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,687,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

