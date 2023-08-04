OMG Network Market Cap Hits $75.76 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $75.76 million and approximately $21.95 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00042720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

