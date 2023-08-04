OLO (NYSE:OLO) PT Raised to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded OLO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. 1,834,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,903. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. As a group, analysts expect that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,940 shares of company stock valued at $160,478. 39.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in OLO by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,275,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,220,000 after acquiring an additional 141,576 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OLO by 1,334.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 235,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,840 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Stories

