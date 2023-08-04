Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Obsidian Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$9.36. 261,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$772.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.94.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$180.90 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 107.79%. On average, analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 1.3666667 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

