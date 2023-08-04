Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.61 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $269.51 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,833.16 or 0.06299983 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042870 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00021077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04714428 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,592,313.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

