NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Sells $6,211,000.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,211.00, for a total value of $6,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,707,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $62.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6,310.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,466. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,096.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,665.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,816.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6,474.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $123.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

