NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Position Lowered by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the period. NVE comprises about 2.3% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of NVE worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NVE by 59.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in NVE by 7.9% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in NVE by 5.8% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVE

In other NVE news, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,433.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $1,743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,433.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVE Stock Up 0.8 %

NVE stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,206. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.76% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

NVE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

About NVE

(Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.