Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NPV stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,749. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

