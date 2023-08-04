Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 74,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,637. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 26.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

