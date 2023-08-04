Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NNY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.