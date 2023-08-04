Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JMM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.79. 5,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,631. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

