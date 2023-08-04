Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NAZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,872. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAZ. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Articles

