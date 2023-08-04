NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.02.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 546,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,988. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.53 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

